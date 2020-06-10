All apartments in Columbus
1795 Northwest Ct. B.
Location

1795 Northwest Court, Columbus, OH 43212
Tri-Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
NW condo Windgate Villate 2 br 1b hardwood,f.place - Property Id: 262622

In charming Windgate Village condos.off Northwest Blvd between UA and Grandview.,on quiet cul du sac 2 br. 1 bath,living room with fireplace,remodeled kitchen,stove ref.,hardwood floors, mini-blinds, A/C,assigned parking, all brick interior unit. full basement,
TWO YEAR LEASE
SMALL PET CONSIDERED
sorry pix aren't great it is still being finished
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262622
Property Id 262622

(RLNE5704796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

