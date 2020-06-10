1795 Northwest Ct. B.

Amenities

NW condo Windgate Villate 2 br 1b hardwood,f.place - Property Id: 262622



In charming Windgate Village condos.off Northwest Blvd between UA and Grandview.,on quiet cul du sac 2 br. 1 bath,living room with fireplace,remodeled kitchen,stove ref.,hardwood floors, mini-blinds, A/C,assigned parking, all brick interior unit. full basement,

TWO YEAR LEASE

SMALL PET CONSIDERED

sorry pix aren't great it is still being finished

