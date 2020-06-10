1795 Northwest Ct. B.

Amenities
NW condo Windgate Villate 2 br 1b hardwood,f.place - Property Id: 262622
In charming Windgate Village condos.off Northwest Blvd between UA and Grandview.,on quiet cul du sac 2 br. 1 bath,living room with fireplace,remodeled kitchen,stove ref.,hardwood floors, mini-blinds, A/C,assigned parking, all brick interior unit. full basement,
TWO YEAR LEASE
SMALL PET CONSIDERED
sorry pix aren't great it is still being finished
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262622
