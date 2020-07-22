All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1780 Flinthill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1780 Flinthill Drive
Last updated January 29 2020 at 3:37 PM

1780 Flinthill Drive

1780 Flinthill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Riverbend
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1780 Flinthill Drive, Columbus, OH 43223
Riverbend

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 14th!
This home is perfect for entertaining. Right when you walk in you are captivated. On the upper level you have an open concept living room, eat in kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom. Connected to the nice sized eat in kitchen there is a sliding door that leads to the huge fenced in backyard, nice sized deck which is perfect for entertaining and a storage shed! On the lower level there are two additional bedrooms and a bathroom. This home won't last long!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1780 Flinthill Drive have any available units?
1780 Flinthill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1780 Flinthill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1780 Flinthill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1780 Flinthill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1780 Flinthill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1780 Flinthill Drive offer parking?
No, 1780 Flinthill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1780 Flinthill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1780 Flinthill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1780 Flinthill Drive have a pool?
No, 1780 Flinthill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1780 Flinthill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1780 Flinthill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1780 Flinthill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1780 Flinthill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1780 Flinthill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1780 Flinthill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr
Columbus, OH 43221
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr
Columbus, OH 43228
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
Olentangy Reserve
749 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43240
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43110
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd
Columbus, OH 43223
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
The Meridian
1401 Aschinger Blvd
Columbus, OH 43212

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing