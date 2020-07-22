1780 Flinthill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 14th!

This home is perfect for entertaining. Right when you walk in you are captivated. On the upper level you have an open concept living room, eat in kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom. Connected to the nice sized eat in kitchen there is a sliding door that leads to the huge fenced in backyard, nice sized deck which is perfect for entertaining and a storage shed! On the lower level there are two additional bedrooms and a bathroom. This home won't last long!



Make this house your home today!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.