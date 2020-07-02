All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:33 AM

1718 Wilton Dr

1718 Wilton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1718 Wilton Drive, Columbus, OH 43227
Leawood

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 BEDROOM HOUSE COMPLETELY RENOVATED - Welcome to 1718 Wilton Dr. located in Columbus, Oh. This home has just been completely remodeled! Everything is BRAND NEW! New luxury, plank, vinyl, barnyards style flooring accented with grey wall color. The neutral flooring brings tranquility to the home with any style of decor. This is a three bedroom one bath renting for 1050 monthly

Call Bailey for a showing TODAY 614-949-3624

This will go quickly!

No evictions in the past five years
No section 8 or 3rd party pay
No felonies in the past 7 years

(RLNE5272676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

