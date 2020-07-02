Amenities
3 BEDROOM HOUSE COMPLETELY RENOVATED - Welcome to 1718 Wilton Dr. located in Columbus, Oh. This home has just been completely remodeled! Everything is BRAND NEW! New luxury, plank, vinyl, barnyards style flooring accented with grey wall color. The neutral flooring brings tranquility to the home with any style of decor. This is a three bedroom one bath renting for 1050 monthly
Call Bailey for a showing TODAY 614-949-3624
This will go quickly!
No evictions in the past five years
No section 8 or 3rd party pay
No felonies in the past 7 years
