Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1641 Indianola Ave
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1641 Indianola Ave
1641 Indianola Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1641 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
University
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1641 Indianola Ave Available 08/19/20 -
(RLNE4665014)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1641 Indianola Ave have any available units?
1641 Indianola Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 1641 Indianola Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1641 Indianola Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 Indianola Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1641 Indianola Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 1641 Indianola Ave offer parking?
No, 1641 Indianola Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1641 Indianola Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1641 Indianola Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 Indianola Ave have a pool?
No, 1641 Indianola Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1641 Indianola Ave have accessible units?
No, 1641 Indianola Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 Indianola Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1641 Indianola Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1641 Indianola Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1641 Indianola Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
