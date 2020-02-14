All apartments in Columbus
1640 S. High St.

1640 South High Street · No Longer Available
Location

1640 South High Street, Columbus, OH 43207
Hungarian Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully appointed 2 bedroom - Be the first to live in this beautifully remodeled duplex located in Hungarian Village , featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. This home has original wood floors, exposed brick, and a new kitchen with stainless appliances, formal living room and first floor laundry. It also has lots of storage space in the redone basement and fenced back yard.

The home also has some central air, dishwasher, and a large dry basement ideal for storing bicycles or other summer toys.

Pets are permitted on case-by-case basis with additional fee.

(RLNE4059471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 S. High St. have any available units?
1640 S. High St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1640 S. High St. have?
Some of 1640 S. High St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 S. High St. currently offering any rent specials?
1640 S. High St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 S. High St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1640 S. High St. is pet friendly.
Does 1640 S. High St. offer parking?
Yes, 1640 S. High St. offers parking.
Does 1640 S. High St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1640 S. High St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 S. High St. have a pool?
No, 1640 S. High St. does not have a pool.
Does 1640 S. High St. have accessible units?
No, 1640 S. High St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 S. High St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1640 S. High St. has units with dishwashers.
