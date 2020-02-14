1640 S. High St.

Amenities
Beautifully appointed 2 bedroom - Be the first to live in this beautifully remodeled duplex located in Hungarian Village , featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. This home has original wood floors, exposed brick, and a new kitchen with stainless appliances, formal living room and first floor laundry. It also has lots of storage space in the redone basement and fenced back yard.
The home also has some central air, dishwasher, and a large dry basement ideal for storing bicycles or other summer toys.
Pets are permitted on case-by-case basis with additional fee.
(RLNE4059471)