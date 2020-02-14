1640 S. High St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully appointed 2 bedroom - Be the first to live in this beautifully remodeled duplex located in Hungarian Village , featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. This home has original wood floors, exposed brick, and a new kitchen with stainless appliances, formal living room and first floor laundry. It also has lots of storage space in the redone basement and fenced back yard.



The home also has some central air, dishwasher, and a large dry basement ideal for storing bicycles or other summer toys.



Pets are permitted on case-by-case basis with additional fee.



(RLNE4059471)