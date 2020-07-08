Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan

161 E Frambes Ave Available 08/01/20 HUGE House on north OSU campus! - This amazing 9 person house is great! Beautiful original woodwork is everywhere within, and a gigantic dining room/living room adorns the first floor This is the place for you. The large front porch will be suitable for all types of lounging or entertaining. The bedrooms are all a great size, All the amenities are here: a FREE washer/dryer, dishwasher, new hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and much more. All the rooms have huge windows that bring in a lot of light. Excellent area on the most desirable Frambes Avenue, just 4 houses east of Waldeck. Only a few minutes away from campus!



(RLNE1857069)