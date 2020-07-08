All apartments in Columbus
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

161 E Frambes Ave

161 Frambes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

161 Frambes Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indiana Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
161 E Frambes Ave Available 08/01/20 HUGE House on north OSU campus! - This amazing 9 person house is great! Beautiful original woodwork is everywhere within, and a gigantic dining room/living room adorns the first floor This is the place for you. The large front porch will be suitable for all types of lounging or entertaining. The bedrooms are all a great size, All the amenities are here: a FREE washer/dryer, dishwasher, new hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and much more. All the rooms have huge windows that bring in a lot of light. Excellent area on the most desirable Frambes Avenue, just 4 houses east of Waldeck. Only a few minutes away from campus!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 E Frambes Ave have any available units?
161 E Frambes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 161 E Frambes Ave have?
Some of 161 E Frambes Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 E Frambes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
161 E Frambes Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 E Frambes Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 161 E Frambes Ave is pet friendly.
Does 161 E Frambes Ave offer parking?
No, 161 E Frambes Ave does not offer parking.
Does 161 E Frambes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 161 E Frambes Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 E Frambes Ave have a pool?
No, 161 E Frambes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 161 E Frambes Ave have accessible units?
No, 161 E Frambes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 161 E Frambes Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 161 E Frambes Ave has units with dishwashers.

