All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1552 Bryden Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1552 Bryden Rd
Last updated February 25 2020 at 8:32 AM

1552 Bryden Rd

1552 Bryden Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1552 Bryden Road, Columbus, OH 43205
Franklin Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE - Saturday, February 22nd, 2020 FROM 11am-1pm.

Beautiful 3-story duplex in Olde Towne East with lots of charm!! Side-by-side duplex with original wood floors, updated kitchen w/dishwasher and other appliances included (fridge, gas range), updated bath (tile floors), and large living room area! Exposed brick throughout - washer and dryer hookup - gas furnace - front porch - private rear yard - move in ready!

Just a short walk to the stunning Franklin Park Conservatory, around the corner from the new Nationwide Hospital and offices, close to freeway access to downtown and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1552 Bryden Rd have any available units?
1552 Bryden Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1552 Bryden Rd have?
Some of 1552 Bryden Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1552 Bryden Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1552 Bryden Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1552 Bryden Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1552 Bryden Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1552 Bryden Rd offer parking?
No, 1552 Bryden Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1552 Bryden Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1552 Bryden Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1552 Bryden Rd have a pool?
No, 1552 Bryden Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1552 Bryden Rd have accessible units?
No, 1552 Bryden Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1552 Bryden Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1552 Bryden Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copperleaf
8619 Gold Leaf Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave
Columbus, OH 43219
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43110
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr
Columbus, OH 43232
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East
Columbus, OH 43235
985 High at the Castle
985 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Georgetown
59 Fitz Henry Blvd
Columbus, OH 43214
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing