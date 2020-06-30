1552 Bryden Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

OPEN HOUSE - Saturday, February 22nd, 2020 FROM 11am-1pm.



Beautiful 3-story duplex in Olde Towne East with lots of charm!! Side-by-side duplex with original wood floors, updated kitchen w/dishwasher and other appliances included (fridge, gas range), updated bath (tile floors), and large living room area! Exposed brick throughout - washer and dryer hookup - gas furnace - front porch - private rear yard - move in ready!



Just a short walk to the stunning Franklin Park Conservatory, around the corner from the new Nationwide Hospital and offices, close to freeway access to downtown and more!