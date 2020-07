Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3bed HOUSE *$850 - Welcome to 1453 E. 24th St. in the north end of Columbus. This is a LARGE 1350+ square foot home, with hard wood flooring and a decorative fireplace renting for only 850 monthly! We are doing a special of 50% off of the security deposit making it only $425 instead of the original $850 amount. Call Bailey today to take advantage of this offer and schedule a tour!



Bailey 614-949-3624



Rent: ONLY $850

Security deposit: ONLY $425



(RLNE5659134)