Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

145 E. Columbus St

145 Columbus Street · No Longer Available
Location

145 Columbus Street, Columbus, OH 43206
German Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
145 E. Columbus Available 07/15/20 3 bedroom brick townhome - Beautiful updated brick townhouse on a quiet German Village street has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. First floor has all wood floors, living and dining rooms, exposed brick walls, spacious kitchen with dishwasher, and a half bathroom. Second floor has 2 bedrooms with large closets and 2 full bathrooms. Light and airy third floor can comfortably be used as third bedroom or office. Private brick patio and off street parking. Washer and dryer, Central A/C. Sorry, no pets permitted.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5755835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 E. Columbus St have any available units?
145 E. Columbus St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 E. Columbus St have?
Some of 145 E. Columbus St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 E. Columbus St currently offering any rent specials?
145 E. Columbus St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 E. Columbus St pet-friendly?
No, 145 E. Columbus St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 145 E. Columbus St offer parking?
Yes, 145 E. Columbus St offers parking.
Does 145 E. Columbus St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 E. Columbus St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 E. Columbus St have a pool?
No, 145 E. Columbus St does not have a pool.
Does 145 E. Columbus St have accessible units?
No, 145 E. Columbus St does not have accessible units.
Does 145 E. Columbus St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 E. Columbus St has units with dishwashers.

