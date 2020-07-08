145 E. Columbus St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

145 E. Columbus Available 07/15/20 3 bedroom brick townhome - Beautiful updated brick townhouse on a quiet German Village street has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. First floor has all wood floors, living and dining rooms, exposed brick walls, spacious kitchen with dishwasher, and a half bathroom. Second floor has 2 bedrooms with large closets and 2 full bathrooms. Light and airy third floor can comfortably be used as third bedroom or office. Private brick patio and off street parking. Washer and dryer, Central A/C. Sorry, no pets permitted.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5755835)