1427 Oak St
Last updated January 8 2020 at 8:44 AM

1427 Oak St

1427 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

1427 Oak Street, Columbus, OH 43205
Franklin Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
RENT SPECIAL!!!! REDUCED RENT SPECIAL!!! Gorgeous 3bedrooms with 1.5baths in the heart of Olde Town East. Fresh updates, new carpet, spacious rooms, close to downtown. Move in Ready. Call today to tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1427 Oak St have any available units?
1427 Oak St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1427 Oak St currently offering any rent specials?
1427 Oak St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 Oak St pet-friendly?
No, 1427 Oak St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1427 Oak St offer parking?
No, 1427 Oak St does not offer parking.
Does 1427 Oak St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1427 Oak St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 Oak St have a pool?
No, 1427 Oak St does not have a pool.
Does 1427 Oak St have accessible units?
No, 1427 Oak St does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 Oak St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1427 Oak St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1427 Oak St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1427 Oak St does not have units with air conditioning.
