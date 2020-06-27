RENT SPECIAL!!!! REDUCED RENT SPECIAL!!! Gorgeous 3bedrooms with 1.5baths in the heart of Olde Town East. Fresh updates, new carpet, spacious rooms, close to downtown. Move in Ready. Call today to tour.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1427 Oak St have any available units?
1427 Oak St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1427 Oak St currently offering any rent specials?
1427 Oak St is not currently offering any rent specials.