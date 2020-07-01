All apartments in Columbus
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

141 East Beck Street

141 East Beck Street · No Longer Available
Location

141 East Beck Street, Columbus, OH 43206
German Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fire pit
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious brick unit in German Village features two large bedrooms and one and half baths. Freshly painted throughout with fresh carpet . Step outside to your private fenced in back yard oasis with fire pit and one car garage. Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered porch off of the back bedroom. One block from Lindey's Restaurant, there is so much to offer in this unit, you need to see it for yourself! Call our office at 614-505-5808 for showing information.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 East Beck Street have any available units?
141 East Beck Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 141 East Beck Street have?
Some of 141 East Beck Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 East Beck Street currently offering any rent specials?
141 East Beck Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 East Beck Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 East Beck Street is pet friendly.
Does 141 East Beck Street offer parking?
Yes, 141 East Beck Street offers parking.
Does 141 East Beck Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 East Beck Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 East Beck Street have a pool?
No, 141 East Beck Street does not have a pool.
Does 141 East Beck Street have accessible units?
No, 141 East Beck Street does not have accessible units.
Does 141 East Beck Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 East Beck Street does not have units with dishwashers.

