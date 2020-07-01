141 East Beck Street

Amenities

This spacious brick unit in German Village features two large bedrooms and one and half baths. Freshly painted throughout with fresh carpet . Step outside to your private fenced in back yard oasis with fire pit and one car garage. Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered porch off of the back bedroom. One block from Lindey's Restaurant, there is so much to offer in this unit, you need to see it for yourself! Call our office at 614-505-5808 for showing information.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.