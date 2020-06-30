All apartments in Columbus
138 South Wheatland Avenue
138 South Wheatland Avenue

138 Wheatland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

138 Wheatland Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
Central Hilltop

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location, just 15 minutes to downtown Columbus! Three story home with a bedroom, kitchen , full bath, and a living area on the first floor. Second story features 3 full bedrooms and a full bathroom. Third story is a finished attic space with two rooms. Third story would be great for play room or additional sleeping area. Large fenced in back yard with outbuilding. Outbuilding (to be painted when weather permits) has room for 1 to 2 cars and has a loft. Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering 1/2-month free!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 South Wheatland Avenue have any available units?
138 South Wheatland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 138 South Wheatland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
138 South Wheatland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 South Wheatland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 138 South Wheatland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 138 South Wheatland Avenue offer parking?
No, 138 South Wheatland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 138 South Wheatland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 South Wheatland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 South Wheatland Avenue have a pool?
No, 138 South Wheatland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 138 South Wheatland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 138 South Wheatland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 138 South Wheatland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 South Wheatland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 138 South Wheatland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 South Wheatland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

