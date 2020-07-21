All apartments in Columbus
1372 S 3rd St
1372 S 3rd St

1372 Third Street · No Longer Available
Location

1372 Third Street, Columbus, OH 43207
Merion Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HIstoric German/Merion Village Residence - Property Id: 157643

Historic German Village residence located in northern Merion Village. This beautiful home features original hardwood flooring and exposed brick walls throughout. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with stainless steel appliances and modern lighting! Washer/Dryer included and a spacious fenced-in backyard perfect for pets and entertaining. Within walking distance to everything German Village has to offer. Don't miss this opportunity to love where you live!

Contact Josh- 614-301-7293
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157643p
Property Id 157643

(RLNE5158300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

