1372 S 3rd St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HIstoric German/Merion Village Residence - Property Id: 157643



Historic German Village residence located in northern Merion Village. This beautiful home features original hardwood flooring and exposed brick walls throughout. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with stainless steel appliances and modern lighting! Washer/Dryer included and a spacious fenced-in backyard perfect for pets and entertaining. Within walking distance to everything German Village has to offer. Don't miss this opportunity to love where you live!



Contact Josh- 614-301-7293

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157643p

Property Id 157643



(RLNE5158300)