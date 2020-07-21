All apartments in Columbus
Columbus, OH
1371 City Park Avenue
Last updated February 26 2020 at 6:01 AM

1371 City Park Avenue

1371 City Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1371 City Park Avenue, Columbus, OH 43207
Merion Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Cute & recently remodeled Merion Village condo in a great location with walkability & easy freeway access. Walk to Schiller park & the myriad of wonderful shops, bars, & restaurants in the German Village area. The condo offers updated wood-look luxury vinyl flooring, granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, carpet, new bathroom & more. It comes with a deck, private fenced-in backyard, & two off street parking spaces. There is a basement which is perfect for laundry & storage. Rental discounts available, inquire for details. Please note photos are a work in progress and we will upload more pictures as we can. Call to schedule a showing today! Listing agent is the property owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1371 City Park Avenue have any available units?
1371 City Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1371 City Park Avenue have?
Some of 1371 City Park Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1371 City Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1371 City Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1371 City Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1371 City Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1371 City Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1371 City Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 1371 City Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1371 City Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1371 City Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 1371 City Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1371 City Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1371 City Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1371 City Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1371 City Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
