1371 City Park Avenue

Cute & recently remodeled Merion Village condo in a great location with walkability & easy freeway access. Walk to Schiller park & the myriad of wonderful shops, bars, & restaurants in the German Village area. The condo offers updated wood-look luxury vinyl flooring, granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, carpet, new bathroom & more. It comes with a deck, private fenced-in backyard, & two off street parking spaces. There is a basement which is perfect for laundry & storage. Rental discounts available, inquire for details. Please note photos are a work in progress and we will upload more pictures as we can. Call to schedule a showing today! Listing agent is the property owner.