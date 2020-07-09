All apartments in Columbus
1348 Hildreth Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

1348 Hildreth Avenue

1348 Hildreth Avenue
Location

1348 Hildreth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43203
Mount Vernon

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large 4 Bedroom and 2 Full Bath Home - HUGE all brick 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home close to the up and coming King Lincoln District! This home has a 1 car detached garage. There is a/c in the home. Call Roost Real Estate at 614-505-5808 for a private showing.

We will do a background check and a credit check. We look for a credit score of 500 or higher with no felonies or evictions. We will perform an income verification looking for 3x the monthly rent in income. Tenant pays for gas, electric, and water/sewer.
$300 non-refundable pet fee and $25 per pet per month pet rent.

(RLNE5315454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1348 Hildreth Avenue have any available units?
1348 Hildreth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1348 Hildreth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1348 Hildreth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1348 Hildreth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1348 Hildreth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1348 Hildreth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1348 Hildreth Avenue offers parking.
Does 1348 Hildreth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1348 Hildreth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1348 Hildreth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1348 Hildreth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1348 Hildreth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1348 Hildreth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1348 Hildreth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1348 Hildreth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1348 Hildreth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1348 Hildreth Avenue has units with air conditioning.

