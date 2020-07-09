1348 Hildreth Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Large 4 Bedroom and 2 Full Bath Home - HUGE all brick 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home close to the up and coming King Lincoln District! This home has a 1 car detached garage. There is a/c in the home. Call Roost Real Estate at 614-505-5808 for a private showing.



We will do a background check and a credit check. We look for a credit score of 500 or higher with no felonies or evictions. We will perform an income verification looking for 3x the monthly rent in income. Tenant pays for gas, electric, and water/sewer.

$300 non-refundable pet fee and $25 per pet per month pet rent.



(RLNE5315454)