All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 123 Arrowfeather Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
123 Arrowfeather Lane
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

123 Arrowfeather Lane

123 Arrowfeather Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

123 Arrowfeather Lane, Columbus, OH 43035
Olentangy

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
123 Arrowfeather Lane Available 02/16/20 Georgous 3 Bedroom Home in the Village at Olentangy Meadows (Lewis Center) - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features a dramatic 2 story great room with fireplace. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, first floor master, first floor laundry, security system and 2 car garage. Located in the Village at Olentangy Meadows in the Olentangy school district.

Pets welcome

(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/apply-now/

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Property Management Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5400404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Arrowfeather Lane have any available units?
123 Arrowfeather Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 Arrowfeather Lane have?
Some of 123 Arrowfeather Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Arrowfeather Lane currently offering any rent specials?
123 Arrowfeather Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Arrowfeather Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 Arrowfeather Lane is pet friendly.
Does 123 Arrowfeather Lane offer parking?
Yes, 123 Arrowfeather Lane offers parking.
Does 123 Arrowfeather Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Arrowfeather Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Arrowfeather Lane have a pool?
No, 123 Arrowfeather Lane does not have a pool.
Does 123 Arrowfeather Lane have accessible units?
No, 123 Arrowfeather Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Arrowfeather Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Arrowfeather Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street
Columbus, OH 43215
One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43209
250 High
250 South High St
Columbus, OH 43215
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct
Columbus, OH 43224
Latitude Five25
525 Sawyer Blvd
Columbus, OH 43203
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St
Columbus, OH 43207

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing