123 Arrowfeather Lane Available 02/16/20 Georgous 3 Bedroom Home in the Village at Olentangy Meadows (Lewis Center) - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features a dramatic 2 story great room with fireplace. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, first floor master, first floor laundry, security system and 2 car garage. Located in the Village at Olentangy Meadows in the Olentangy school district.
Pets welcome
(All properties are rented as-is)
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program
