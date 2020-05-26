1225 Harrison Avenue

Amenities

Excellent location in Victorian Village. First floor unit located on the quiet, tree-lined street of Harrison Ave. This 1900's apartment has old world charm with modern updates. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, original tile fireplace with exposed brick in living room, original doors & hardware, stained glass and more. Kitchen is updated with newer cabinets, appliances and counter tops. Washer/dryer hook up in closet. Off street parking behind house. Fenced in yard shared with upstairs unit. Available NOW!