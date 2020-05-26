All apartments in Columbus
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:47 AM

1225 Harrison Avenue

Location

1225 Harrison Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Harrison West

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Excellent location in Victorian Village. First floor unit located on the quiet, tree-lined street of Harrison Ave. This 1900's apartment has old world charm with modern updates. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, original tile fireplace with exposed brick in living room, original doors & hardware, stained glass and more. Kitchen is updated with newer cabinets, appliances and counter tops. Washer/dryer hook up in closet. Off street parking behind house. Fenced in yard shared with upstairs unit. Available NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 Harrison Avenue have any available units?
1225 Harrison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 Harrison Avenue have?
Some of 1225 Harrison Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 Harrison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Harrison Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Harrison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1225 Harrison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1225 Harrison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1225 Harrison Avenue offers parking.
Does 1225 Harrison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 Harrison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Harrison Avenue have a pool?
No, 1225 Harrison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1225 Harrison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1225 Harrison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Harrison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 Harrison Avenue has units with dishwashers.

