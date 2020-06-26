All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

1223 Beechwood Rd

1223 Beechwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

1223 Beechwood Road, Columbus, OH 43227
Beechwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable East End Remodel in Beechwood!! CALL 614-361-3919!!! - Don't miss out on this cute ranch home on the east side Beechwood area. 3bed, 1bath, with a detached 1 car garage.

Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.
No section 8 Accepted.

Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet. 1 Time $125 Administration Fee.
No Pit Bulls or any Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for details.
Photo of pet required.

(RLNE3795898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 Beechwood Rd have any available units?
1223 Beechwood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1223 Beechwood Rd have?
Some of 1223 Beechwood Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1223 Beechwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1223 Beechwood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 Beechwood Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1223 Beechwood Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1223 Beechwood Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1223 Beechwood Rd offers parking.
Does 1223 Beechwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1223 Beechwood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 Beechwood Rd have a pool?
No, 1223 Beechwood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1223 Beechwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 1223 Beechwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 Beechwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1223 Beechwood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
