1223 Beechwood Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable East End Remodel in Beechwood!! CALL 614-361-3919!!! - Don't miss out on this cute ranch home on the east side Beechwood area. 3bed, 1bath, with a detached 1 car garage.



Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.

Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount



DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.

No section 8 Accepted.



Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet. 1 Time $125 Administration Fee.

No Pit Bulls or any Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for details.

Photo of pet required.



