1208 South 22nd Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully updated duplex. Relax on your covered front porch overlooking well-landscaped front yard & charming brick street with sidewalks. Inside, beautiful new flooring with freshly painted walls, crisp white trim & solid doors. Lots of space on the main level in living & dining areas. Great kitchen at the rear of the home features rich dark cabinetry. Upstairs, 2 bedrooms with large windows & lots of natural light. Gorgeous shared bath with claw-foot bath tub. Ample storage in unfinished basement.

Contact us to schedule a showing.