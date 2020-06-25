All apartments in Columbus
1208 South 22nd Street
1208 South 22nd Street

1208 S 22nd St · No Longer Available
Location

1208 S 22nd St, Columbus, OH 43206
Southern Orchards

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully updated duplex. Relax on your covered front porch overlooking well-landscaped front yard & charming brick street with sidewalks. Inside, beautiful new flooring with freshly painted walls, crisp white trim & solid doors. Lots of space on the main level in living & dining areas. Great kitchen at the rear of the home features rich dark cabinetry. Upstairs, 2 bedrooms with large windows & lots of natural light. Gorgeous shared bath with claw-foot bath tub. Ample storage in unfinished basement.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 South 22nd Street have any available units?
1208 South 22nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1208 South 22nd Street have?
Some of 1208 South 22nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 South 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1208 South 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 South 22nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1208 South 22nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1208 South 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 1208 South 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 1208 South 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 South 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 South 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 1208 South 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1208 South 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1208 South 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 South 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 South 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
