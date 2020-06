Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 2 bedroom apartment convenient location - Property Id: 182794



This is a large two bedroom half a double with a fenced back yard. This unit has a large living room large family room and a large eat in Kitchen. Two bedrooms and a full bath with claw foot tub, It also has a full basement with washer dryer hookup. Drive by and call Brady for showing at 614-395-6603.

