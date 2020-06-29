Rent Calculator
1205 Kelton Ave
1205 Kelton Ave
1205 Kelton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Columbus
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location
1205 Kelton Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
Deshler Park
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For rent is a very cute 2 bedroom single family which has been nicely updated. Has full basement, includes kitchen appliances. More yard pictures coming soon. Pets permitted within restrictions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1205 Kelton Ave have any available units?
1205 Kelton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 1205 Kelton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Kelton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Kelton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 Kelton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1205 Kelton Ave offer parking?
No, 1205 Kelton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1205 Kelton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Kelton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Kelton Ave have a pool?
No, 1205 Kelton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Kelton Ave have accessible units?
No, 1205 Kelton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Kelton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 Kelton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 Kelton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1205 Kelton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
