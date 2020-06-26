All apartments in Columbus
1177 Sanborn Place

1177 Sanborn Place, Columbus, OH 43229
Devonshire

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
**Winter Special $50 off per month with an 18 Month Lease**
This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath two story town home is located on the North side of Columbus. You'll find this home is close to many restaurants and shops and easy access to I-71 and I-270 for any type of commute. These homes feature spacious eat in kitchens, Lots of cabinet space for storage, a full basements, and hardwood or carpeted flooring. Each home includes refrigerator and stove and washer and dryer hook ups. The community offers a large amount of green space for you to enjoy. **photos are not of actual unit & amenities maybe different than shown. **
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 1177 Sanborn Place have any available units?
1177 Sanborn Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1177 Sanborn Place have?
Some of 1177 Sanborn Place's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1177 Sanborn Place currently offering any rent specials?
1177 Sanborn Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1177 Sanborn Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1177 Sanborn Place is pet friendly.
Does 1177 Sanborn Place offer parking?
No, 1177 Sanborn Place does not offer parking.
Does 1177 Sanborn Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1177 Sanborn Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1177 Sanborn Place have a pool?
No, 1177 Sanborn Place does not have a pool.
Does 1177 Sanborn Place have accessible units?
No, 1177 Sanborn Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1177 Sanborn Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1177 Sanborn Place does not have units with dishwashers.
