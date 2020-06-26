1177 Sanborn Place

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carpet range refrigerator

**Winter Special $50 off per month with an 18 Month Lease**

This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath two story town home is located on the North side of Columbus. You'll find this home is close to many restaurants and shops and easy access to I-71 and I-270 for any type of commute. These homes feature spacious eat in kitchens, Lots of cabinet space for storage, a full basements, and hardwood or carpeted flooring. Each home includes refrigerator and stove and washer and dryer hook ups. The community offers a large amount of green space for you to enjoy. **photos are not of actual unit & amenities maybe different than shown. **

