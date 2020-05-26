1160 Wilson Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Ready to move in! 2 large bedrooms and 1 bath with a detached 1 car garage. Gorgeous original hardwood floors completely refinished. Remodeled kitchen featuring new cabinets, counters, stainless steel appliances. Beautifully refinished bathroom! Basement adds extra storage space! Great location near Nationwide Children's Hospital and downtown. Central A/C will be installed.



Sorry, no section 8!



$40 application fee per adult (18+) applicant. $100 hold fee due at time of application. Full security deposit of $900 due within 48 hours of application approval.



$250 non-refundable pet deposit. $25/month pet rent.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.