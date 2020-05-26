All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1160 Wilson Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1160 Wilson Avenue
Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:45 PM

1160 Wilson Avenue

1160 Wilson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1160 Wilson Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ready to move in! 2 large bedrooms and 1 bath with a detached 1 car garage. Gorgeous original hardwood floors completely refinished. Remodeled kitchen featuring new cabinets, counters, stainless steel appliances. Beautifully refinished bathroom! Basement adds extra storage space! Great location near Nationwide Children's Hospital and downtown. Central A/C will be installed.

Sorry, no section 8!

$40 application fee per adult (18+) applicant. $100 hold fee due at time of application. Full security deposit of $900 due within 48 hours of application approval.

$250 non-refundable pet deposit. $25/month pet rent.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1160 Wilson Avenue have any available units?
1160 Wilson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1160 Wilson Avenue have?
Some of 1160 Wilson Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1160 Wilson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1160 Wilson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1160 Wilson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1160 Wilson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1160 Wilson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1160 Wilson Avenue offers parking.
Does 1160 Wilson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1160 Wilson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1160 Wilson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1160 Wilson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1160 Wilson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1160 Wilson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1160 Wilson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1160 Wilson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd
Columbus, OH 43223
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road
Columbus, OH 43220
The Jerome
1025 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43228
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43081

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing