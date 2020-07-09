1145 McCarley Drive East

Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities

Move in ready 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome. This home has new paint thoughout, master with 2 closets, central air, replacement windows, appliances, mini blinds. basement area for more space and storage, and a rear patio. Rents for 725 per month, 675 deposit due at lease signing for 1-2 year lease. Good background check and rental history required, no pets, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Tenant income must be 3 times the rent net income. Call or email to set up showings. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.

Contact us to schedule a showing.