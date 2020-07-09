All apartments in Columbus
1145 McCarley Drive East

1145 Mc Carley Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

1145 Mc Carley Drive East, Columbus, OH 43228
Holly Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Move in ready 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome. This home has new paint thoughout, master with 2 closets, central air, replacement windows, appliances, mini blinds. basement area for more space and storage, and a rear patio. Rents for 725 per month, 675 deposit due at lease signing for 1-2 year lease. Good background check and rental history required, no pets, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Tenant income must be 3 times the rent net income. Call or email to set up showings. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 McCarley Drive East have any available units?
1145 McCarley Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1145 McCarley Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
1145 McCarley Drive East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 McCarley Drive East pet-friendly?
No, 1145 McCarley Drive East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1145 McCarley Drive East offer parking?
No, 1145 McCarley Drive East does not offer parking.
Does 1145 McCarley Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1145 McCarley Drive East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 McCarley Drive East have a pool?
No, 1145 McCarley Drive East does not have a pool.
Does 1145 McCarley Drive East have accessible units?
No, 1145 McCarley Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 McCarley Drive East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1145 McCarley Drive East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1145 McCarley Drive East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1145 McCarley Drive East has units with air conditioning.

