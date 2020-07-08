All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 114 E Patterson Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
114 E Patterson Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

114 E Patterson Ave

114 East Patterson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

114 East Patterson Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available 08/07/20 HUGE home near OSU!

8 rooms, 3 full bathrooms. Updated windows, central heating and A/C, Washer & Dryer provided in the basement as well as a TV in the living room. Hardwood floors all throughout. Front porch AND a wooden rear patio. Off-street parking as well as permit street parking. Granite countertop kitchen, with 42" cabinets and TWO refrigerators for extra storage.

Incredibly close to OSU, and High St. Easy access to local bus routes as well as CABS.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2674725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 E Patterson Ave have any available units?
114 E Patterson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 E Patterson Ave have?
Some of 114 E Patterson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 E Patterson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
114 E Patterson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 E Patterson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 114 E Patterson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 114 E Patterson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 114 E Patterson Ave offers parking.
Does 114 E Patterson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 E Patterson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 E Patterson Ave have a pool?
No, 114 E Patterson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 114 E Patterson Ave have accessible units?
No, 114 E Patterson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 114 E Patterson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 E Patterson Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Sawmill Crossing
6700 Allister Way
Columbus, OH 43235
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road
Columbus, OH 43016
Station 324
324 East Second Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Georgetown
59 Fitz Henry Blvd
Columbus, OH 43214

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing