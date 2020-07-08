114 E Patterson Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available 08/07/20 HUGE home near OSU!



8 rooms, 3 full bathrooms. Updated windows, central heating and A/C, Washer & Dryer provided in the basement as well as a TV in the living room. Hardwood floors all throughout. Front porch AND a wooden rear patio. Off-street parking as well as permit street parking. Granite countertop kitchen, with 42" cabinets and TWO refrigerators for extra storage.



Incredibly close to OSU, and High St. Easy access to local bus routes as well as CABS.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2674725)