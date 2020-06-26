1113 South 22nd Street

Amenities

Rent: $1,150 per month

Only one unit left!!!



Come check out this beautifully renovated duplex seconds from Nationwide Children's Hospital in the historic neighborhood of Southern Orchards. Each side has been remodeled from head to toe! Both properties feature 3 large bedrooms, 1 bathroom, brand new carpet, refinished original hardwood floors, brand new windows, central air conditioning, and gorgeous kitchens with 42" white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, and beautiful butcher block countertops. Each unit has a large unfinished basement for storage. Tenant to pay all utilities.