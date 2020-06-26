All apartments in Columbus
Last updated August 5 2019 at 10:48 PM

1113 South 22nd Street

1113 S 22nd St · No Longer Available
Location

1113 S 22nd St, Columbus, OH 43206

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Rent: $1,150 per month
Only one unit left!!!

Come check out this beautifully renovated duplex seconds from Nationwide Children's Hospital in the historic neighborhood of Southern Orchards. Each side has been remodeled from head to toe! Both properties feature 3 large bedrooms, 1 bathroom, brand new carpet, refinished original hardwood floors, brand new windows, central air conditioning, and gorgeous kitchens with 42" white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, and beautiful butcher block countertops. Each unit has a large unfinished basement for storage. Tenant to pay all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 South 22nd Street have any available units?
1113 South 22nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1113 South 22nd Street have?
Some of 1113 South 22nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 South 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1113 South 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 South 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1113 South 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1113 South 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 1113 South 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 1113 South 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 South 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 South 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 1113 South 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1113 South 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1113 South 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 South 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1113 South 22nd Street has units with dishwashers.
