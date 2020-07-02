All apartments in Columbus
1050 Sullivant Avenue

1050 Sullivant Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1050 Sullivant Avenue, Columbus, OH 43223

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
No Section 8. Come see this 990sqft newly remodeled end-unit town home in Franklinton, just minutes away from downtown in Columbus Schools. This The first floor features brand new LVP flooring, a large front living area, dining space off the kitchen, and a fully updated kitchen with granite counters, shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you will find two freshly carpeted bedrooms and a remodeled bathroom with a tiled shower and new vanity. The unfinished basement provides plenty of storage space with laundry hook-ups and outside you will find a huge fenced-in yard for residents use only. This home has central A/C. A manager/member of the owner is a licensed estate agent in the state of Ohio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 Sullivant Avenue have any available units?
1050 Sullivant Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050 Sullivant Avenue have?
Some of 1050 Sullivant Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 Sullivant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1050 Sullivant Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 Sullivant Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1050 Sullivant Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1050 Sullivant Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1050 Sullivant Avenue offers parking.
Does 1050 Sullivant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1050 Sullivant Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 Sullivant Avenue have a pool?
No, 1050 Sullivant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1050 Sullivant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1050 Sullivant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 Sullivant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1050 Sullivant Avenue has units with dishwashers.

