1050 Sullivant Avenue

No Section 8. Come see this 990sqft newly remodeled end-unit town home in Franklinton, just minutes away from downtown in Columbus Schools. This The first floor features brand new LVP flooring, a large front living area, dining space off the kitchen, and a fully updated kitchen with granite counters, shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you will find two freshly carpeted bedrooms and a remodeled bathroom with a tiled shower and new vanity. The unfinished basement provides plenty of storage space with laundry hook-ups and outside you will find a huge fenced-in yard for residents use only. This home has central A/C. A manager/member of the owner is a licensed estate agent in the state of Ohio.