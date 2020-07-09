All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1038 Robmeyer Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1038 Robmeyer Drive
Last updated May 25 2020 at 10:58 PM

1038 Robmeyer Drive

1038 Robmeyer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1038 Robmeyer Drive, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hamilton Schools Move in ready 3 bed 2.5 bath home. The home has hardwood floors in living, fresh paint throughout, master bedroom with bath, finished lower level family room with half bath, central air, appliances, mini blinds, 2 car attached garage with opener, and a rear deck and back yard. Rents for 1325 per month, 1325 deposit due at lease signing for 2 year lease. Good background check and rental history required, no pets, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Tenant income must be 3 times the rent net income. Call or email to set up showings. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 Robmeyer Drive have any available units?
1038 Robmeyer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1038 Robmeyer Drive have?
Some of 1038 Robmeyer Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1038 Robmeyer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1038 Robmeyer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 Robmeyer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1038 Robmeyer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1038 Robmeyer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1038 Robmeyer Drive offers parking.
Does 1038 Robmeyer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 Robmeyer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 Robmeyer Drive have a pool?
No, 1038 Robmeyer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1038 Robmeyer Drive have accessible units?
No, 1038 Robmeyer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 Robmeyer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1038 Robmeyer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd
Columbus, OH 43054
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir
Columbus, OH 43016
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43228
Luxe at the Highlands
2330 Sawmill Place Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd
Columbus, OH 43016
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr
Columbus, OH 43230

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing