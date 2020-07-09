1038 Robmeyer Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Hamilton Schools Move in ready 3 bed 2.5 bath home. The home has hardwood floors in living, fresh paint throughout, master bedroom with bath, finished lower level family room with half bath, central air, appliances, mini blinds, 2 car attached garage with opener, and a rear deck and back yard. Rents for 1325 per month, 1325 deposit due at lease signing for 2 year lease. Good background check and rental history required, no pets, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Tenant income must be 3 times the rent net income. Call or email to set up showings. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.

