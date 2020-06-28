All apartments in Columbus
Last updated November 19 2019 at 8:44 AM

100 E Gay St Unit 506

100 East Gay Street · No Longer Available
Location

100 East Gay Street, Columbus, OH 43215
Downtown Columbus

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Rent includes cable, wifi, and water. Unit features wood floors, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, balcony with view of downtown, and off street parking(garage). Available now. No smoking unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 E Gay St Unit 506 have any available units?
100 E Gay St Unit 506 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 E Gay St Unit 506 have?
Some of 100 E Gay St Unit 506's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 E Gay St Unit 506 currently offering any rent specials?
100 E Gay St Unit 506 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 E Gay St Unit 506 pet-friendly?
No, 100 E Gay St Unit 506 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 100 E Gay St Unit 506 offer parking?
Yes, 100 E Gay St Unit 506 offers parking.
Does 100 E Gay St Unit 506 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 E Gay St Unit 506 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 E Gay St Unit 506 have a pool?
No, 100 E Gay St Unit 506 does not have a pool.
Does 100 E Gay St Unit 506 have accessible units?
No, 100 E Gay St Unit 506 does not have accessible units.
Does 100 E Gay St Unit 506 have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 E Gay St Unit 506 does not have units with dishwashers.
