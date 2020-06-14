/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:15 PM
55 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Beachwood, OH
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
$
51 Units Available
Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1080 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a landscaped, gated community. Interiors feature spacious closets, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, while the community features a zero-entry pool, a fire pit and a heated garage.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
37 Units Available
Easthaven at the Village
26900 Amhearst Cir, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,440
998 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Close to I-271. Community includes a tennis court, sauna, pool, and children's playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Results within 1 mile of Beachwood
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mercer
7 Units Available
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
820 sqft
Near I-271 and I-480 near Shaker Heights amenities, including golf course and John Carroll University. An eclectic community with open floor plans. On-site clubhouse, covered parking, and fitness center. Close to bus lines.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
University Heights
21 Units Available
Huntington Green
2200 Milton Rd, University Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$935
555 sqft
Located in University Heights near Legacy Village and Beachwood Place. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and tiled kitchens and baths. Close to several colleges and universities. Community with gym and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Sussex
7 Units Available
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,405
793 sqft
Retreat Upstairs at Van Aken. Situated within Shaker Height’s new downtown—Upstairs offers a generous and contemporary collection of apartments designed for living well.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
University Heights
1 Unit Available
WJM Cedar Properties
14214 Cedar Road, University Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$725
738 sqft
Welcome to WJM Cedar Apartments, 76 garden-style suites located in University Heights and minutes from John Carroll University.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mercer
6 Units Available
Fairway-Marchmont Terrace
3310 Warrensville Center Road, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
574 sqft
Situated at 3310 & 3270 Warrensville Center Rd., this beautiful complex offers one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a full appliance package, onsite laundry facilities, short-term lease options and more.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Mercer
1 Unit Available
Almar Arms
3261 Warrensville Center Road, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
835 sqft
Welcome to Almar Arms, located minutes from the new Van Aken District in Shaker Heights, OH. For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit almararmsapt.com!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mercer
6 Units Available
Golfview Apartments
3363 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
702 sqft
Close to I-271 and public transit in the area, these homes feature modern appliances in kitchens and spacious floor plans. Common amenities include covered parking, a clubhouse and convenient online payment facility.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
28 Units Available
Colton House
20875 Chagrin Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
Located minutes from I-480 and I-270 near the golf courses and college. Each home offers views. On-site clubhouse, pool and covered parking provided. Private and secure storage available. Pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Beachwood
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
East Cleveland
43 Units Available
Crystal Tower
16000 Terrace Rd, East Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$585
844 sqft
Welcome to Crystal Tower Apartment Homes on Cleveland's East Side! Crystal Tower is the perfect location near University Circle, CWRU, Cleveland Clinic, Nela Park, and the east side business districts.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Solon Club Apartments
26463 Solon Rd, Oakwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
515 sqft
Homes feature update appliances and plush carpeting. Community highlights include a picnic area, theater room, and fitness center. Close to Hawthorne Valley Country Club. Minutes from I-271 and I-480.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
Mayfield Heights
24 Units Available
Coppertree Apartments
1414 Som Center Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$910
809 sqft
Large community featuring newly upgraded units with air conditioning. Right off I-271 near Gates Mills Place and Mayfield Heights City Park. Community amenities include pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
Mayfield Heights
6 Units Available
Pepperwood Townhomes & Gardens
1432 Golden Gate Blvd, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
533 sqft
Units feature exposed brick walls, newly updated suites and walkout patios. There's also a picnic area, garage parking, party room and heated pool. The Eastgate Shopping Center and Hillcrest Hospital are nearby.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Euclid - Green
17 Units Available
Grandview Pointe
1939 Green Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$680
670 sqft
Grandview Pointe in Cleveland, Ohio has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Buckeye - Shaker
3 Units Available
The Residences at Shaker Square
12701 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$684
500 sqft
Enjoy a top-notch living experience specifically catered to you. With the widest variety of floor plans available in the area, from studios to three-bedrooms, you're bound to fin the perfect newly-renovated luxury suite for you.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Buckeye - Shaker
12 Units Available
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$694
550 sqft
Contemporary homes with hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Community features a sundeck and garage parking. Near Shaker Square Cinemas and shops and restaurants along Shaker Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Coventry Village
1 Unit Available
St. Regis
2765 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$850
809 sqft
St. Regis is located at the intersection of Euclid Heights Blvd and Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights. It is within walking distance to restaurants and shopping in the Coventry area.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:39pm
Mayfield Heights
34 Units Available
Arbor Court
6500 Maplewood Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$849
700 sqft
Shady comfort in a friendly community. Situated in charming Mayfield Heights, Arbor Court offers the ideal combination of comfort, convenience and affordability.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Buckeye - Shaker
7 Units Available
The Vista at Shaker Square
12600 Shaker Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$652
500 sqft
Live just minutes away from Cleveland's premier shopping and dining district—Buckeye-Shaker. Upgrade to a vibrant, active lifestyle with a variety of floor plan options at The Vista at Shaker Square.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:32pm
Mayfield Heights
4 Units Available
Wynwood Apartments
6700 Larchmont Dr, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$889
700 sqft
Welcome Home\nThese luxurious garden apartments come with every modern amenity. Wynwood Apartments is conveniently located near the areas best shopping and finest restaurants.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:26pm
Moreland
16 Units Available
Moreland Manor
15715 Van Aken Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$710
700 sqft
This community offers one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. Just minutes from dining, shopping, and entertainment, these units offer a series of convenient amenities, including covered parking, close proximity to the bus line and more.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Euclid - Green
10 Units Available
Residences at Cornerstone
18231 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$804
662 sqft
Now Accepting Applications, Call Today! Residences at Cornerstone is the place you need to see! Only minutes away from Downtown Cleveland, the Green Light Shopping Plaza and steps from the RTA Red Line, Residences at Cornerstone has been
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Buckeye - Shaker
8 Units Available
Shaker Park East
2540 North Moreland Blvd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$779
650 sqft
Make Shaker Park East your home and enjoy comfortable, modern apartments with all of the conveniences you need. Community amenities include on-site parking, laundry facilities, sundeck, and 24-hour maintenance. Cats are welcome, too.
Similar Pages
Beachwood 1 BedroomsBeachwood 2 BedroomsBeachwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBeachwood 3 BedroomsBeachwood Apartments with Balcony
Beachwood Apartments with GarageBeachwood Apartments with GymBeachwood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBeachwood Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBeachwood Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHSolon, OHHudson, OHWilloughby Hills, OHOlmsted Falls, OHEast Cleveland, OHAurora, OH