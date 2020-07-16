Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym

1410 Copper Trace Available 08/01/20 Well maintained townhome in The Bluestone Community in Cleveland Heights! - Just like new - just needs you to move in! This well maintained townhome in The Bluestone Community offers beautiful finishes & a ton of outdoor space! This townhome is tucked around the corner, which provides you with more privacy. The lower level is perfect for a home office or gym. The main floor offers plenty of natural light, hardwood floors, and is open concept for all your entertaining needs. The kitchen offers granite counters, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinets, a pantry and bar seating. The balcony off of the kitchen is perfect for your morning beverage of choice. Your third floor owner's suite has a spacious walk-in closet, another balcony, and an en suite bathroom with a walk-in tile shower, granite counters, & tile flooring. A secondary bedroom, bathroom, & laundry space round out this floor. Your 4th floor rooftop terrace is the perfect place for an evening with friends, family, & neighbors. Custom window treatments throughout. Literally minutes from Little Italy, University Circle, The Cleveland Clinic + so much more!



Leasing Agent

Teona Johnson

216-857-0125



To apply

Gm-mgt.com



(RLNE4958177)