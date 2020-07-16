All apartments in Cleveland Heights
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

1410 Copper Trace

1410 Copper Trce · (888) 396-1194
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1410 Copper Trce, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1410 Copper Trace · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1302 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
1410 Copper Trace Available 08/01/20 Well maintained townhome in The Bluestone Community in Cleveland Heights! - Just like new - just needs you to move in! This well maintained townhome in The Bluestone Community offers beautiful finishes & a ton of outdoor space! This townhome is tucked around the corner, which provides you with more privacy. The lower level is perfect for a home office or gym. The main floor offers plenty of natural light, hardwood floors, and is open concept for all your entertaining needs. The kitchen offers granite counters, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinets, a pantry and bar seating. The balcony off of the kitchen is perfect for your morning beverage of choice. Your third floor owner's suite has a spacious walk-in closet, another balcony, and an en suite bathroom with a walk-in tile shower, granite counters, & tile flooring. A secondary bedroom, bathroom, & laundry space round out this floor. Your 4th floor rooftop terrace is the perfect place for an evening with friends, family, & neighbors. Custom window treatments throughout. Literally minutes from Little Italy, University Circle, The Cleveland Clinic + so much more!

Leasing Agent
Teona Johnson
216-857-0125

To apply
Gm-mgt.com

(RLNE4958177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Copper Trace have any available units?
1410 Copper Trace has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1410 Copper Trace have?
Some of 1410 Copper Trace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Copper Trace currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Copper Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Copper Trace pet-friendly?
No, 1410 Copper Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland Heights.
Does 1410 Copper Trace offer parking?
No, 1410 Copper Trace does not offer parking.
Does 1410 Copper Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 Copper Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Copper Trace have a pool?
No, 1410 Copper Trace does not have a pool.
Does 1410 Copper Trace have accessible units?
No, 1410 Copper Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Copper Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 Copper Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 Copper Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 Copper Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
