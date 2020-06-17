907 Lexington Ave

Large and beautiful fully renovated and remodeled six bedroom mansion styled victorian house. Large eat in kitchen with granite counters and walk in pantry. New central air and heating system. New windows. Hardwood walnut floors. Large front and rear porches. Handicap ramp.in rear for easy access. Lawn services. Parking lot in rear. Right next to Xavier University...5 minutes from downtown. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218490 Property Id 218490
No Pets Allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
