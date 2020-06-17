All apartments in Cincinnati
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

907 Lexington Ave

907 Lexington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

907 Lexington Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45229
Avondale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Victorian 6 Bedroom House - Property Id: 218490

Large and beautiful fully renovated and remodeled six bedroom mansion styled victorian house. Large eat in kitchen with granite counters and walk in pantry. New central air and heating system. New windows. Hardwood walnut floors. Large front and rear porches. Handicap ramp.in rear for easy access. Lawn services. Parking lot in rear. Right next to Xavier University...5 minutes from downtown.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218490
Property Id 218490

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5707404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 Lexington Ave have any available units?
907 Lexington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cincinnati, OH.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 Lexington Ave have?
Some of 907 Lexington Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 Lexington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
907 Lexington Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Lexington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 907 Lexington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cincinnati.
Does 907 Lexington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 907 Lexington Ave does offer parking.
Does 907 Lexington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 Lexington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Lexington Ave have a pool?
No, 907 Lexington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 907 Lexington Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 907 Lexington Ave has accessible units.
Does 907 Lexington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 907 Lexington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
