907 Lexington Ave

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking

Victorian 6 Bedroom House - Property Id: 218490



Large and beautiful fully renovated and remodeled six bedroom mansion styled victorian house. Large eat in kitchen with granite counters and walk in pantry. New central air and heating system. New windows. Hardwood walnut floors. Large front and rear porches. Handicap ramp.in rear for easy access. Lawn services. Parking lot in rear. Right next to Xavier University...5 minutes from downtown.

No Pets Allowed



