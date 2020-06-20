8222 Monon Avenue

Amenities
ABOUT THE SETTINGS
- Cozy duplex in a secluded, picturesque residential neighborhood
- Within walking distance from Kroger, the house is also ~1mi from Wyoming
- A unique setting on the 1.2-acre premises of an arts organization who will be on-site daily and using the remainder of the house and adjacent building
- Large backyard and deck are shared spaces to some degree
- Tenant may park 2 vehicles in parking lot (right next to the house)
- NOTE: TRAINS PASS FREQUENTLY
ABOUT THE UNIT
- Older home
- 2 bed, 1 bath
- Combined kitchen & eating area
- 825 SF
- Recently painted rooms
- Refrigerator, stove/oven
- Hook-up for small, stacked washer/dryer MAY be possible
COST AND RESTRICTIONS
- $800/mo, ELECTRIC AND WATER INCLUDED
- First month’s rent plus $800 security deposit due upon signing
- ALL adults who will reside must submit a 2-part application, including a background, credit, criminal, and eviction check ($35 nonrefundable cost to adult)
- Absolutely no smoking on premises
- No pets
- Unfortunately cannot accept Section 8
- Tenant responsible for de-icing from their parking spot to their door
QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS
- Income must be 3.5 times market rent
- Credit score above 650
- No prior evictions
- Criminal background check up to 10 years
LEASE TERMS
- 1 year lease
- No grilling within 20' of the house, the back shed, or the adjacent building
- NO SMOKING or tobacco usage anywhere on the premises
- Air conditioner does not work, but we will work with you if you buy a window unit to properly install it.