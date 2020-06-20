All apartments in Cincinnati
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:05 AM

8222 Monon Avenue

8222 Monon Avenue · (513) 580-4338
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8222 Monon Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45216
Hartwell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit Suite 2 · Avail. now

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
bocce court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
bocce court
parking
bbq/grill
**THE BEST AND PREFERRED WAY TO CONTACT US IS THROUGH A MESSAGE, not the phone. Thank you!**

ABOUT THE SETTINGS
- Cozy duplex in a secluded, picturesque residential neighborhood
- Within walking distance from Kroger, the house is also ~1mi from Wyoming
- A unique setting on the 1.2-acre premises of an arts organization who will be on-site daily and using the remainder of the house and adjacent building
- Large backyard and deck are shared spaces to some degree
- Tenant may park 2 vehicles in parking lot (right next to the house)
- NOTE: TRAINS PASS FREQUENTLY

ABOUT THE UNIT
- Older home
- 2 bed, 1 bath
- Combined kitchen & eating area
- 825 SF
- Recently painted rooms
- Refrigerator, stove/oven
- Hook-up for small, stacked washer/dryer MAY be possible

COST AND RESTRICTIONS
- $800/mo, ELECTRIC AND WATER INCLUDED
- First month’s rent plus $800 security deposit due upon signing
- ALL adults who will reside must submit a 2-part application, including a background, credit, criminal, and eviction check ($35 nonrefundable cost to adult)
- Absolutely no smoking on premises
- No pets
- Unfortunately cannot accept Section 8
- Tenant responsible for de-icing from their parking spot to their door

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS
- Income must be 3.5 times market rent
- Credit score above 650
- No prior evictions
- Criminal background check up to 10 years

LEASE TERMS
- 1 year lease
- First month's rent and $800 security deposit due upon signing
- No grilling within 20' of the house, the back shed, or the adjacent building
- NO SMOKING or tobacco usage anywhere on the premises
- Air conditioner does not work, but we will work with you if you buy a window unit to properly install it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8222 Monon Avenue have any available units?
8222 Monon Avenue has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 8222 Monon Avenue have?
Some of 8222 Monon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8222 Monon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8222 Monon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8222 Monon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8222 Monon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cincinnati.
Does 8222 Monon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8222 Monon Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8222 Monon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8222 Monon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8222 Monon Avenue have a pool?
No, 8222 Monon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8222 Monon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8222 Monon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8222 Monon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8222 Monon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
