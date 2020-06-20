8222 Monon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 bocce court parking bbq/grill

**THE BEST AND PREFERRED WAY TO CONTACT US IS THROUGH A MESSAGE, not the phone. Thank you!**



ABOUT THE SETTINGS

- Cozy duplex in a secluded, picturesque residential neighborhood

- Within walking distance from Kroger, the house is also ~1mi from Wyoming

- A unique setting on the 1.2-acre premises of an arts organization who will be on-site daily and using the remainder of the house and adjacent building

- Large backyard and deck are shared spaces to some degree

- Tenant may park 2 vehicles in parking lot (right next to the house)

- NOTE: TRAINS PASS FREQUENTLY



ABOUT THE UNIT

- Older home

- 2 bed, 1 bath

- Combined kitchen & eating area

- 825 SF

- Recently painted rooms

- Refrigerator, stove/oven

- Hook-up for small, stacked washer/dryer MAY be possible



COST AND RESTRICTIONS

- $800/mo, ELECTRIC AND WATER INCLUDED

- First month’s rent plus $800 security deposit due upon signing

- ALL adults who will reside must submit a 2-part application, including a background, credit, criminal, and eviction check ($35 nonrefundable cost to adult)

- Absolutely no smoking on premises

- No pets

- Tenant responsible for de-icing from their parking spot to their door



QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS

- Income must be 3.5 times market rent

- Credit score above 650

- No prior evictions

- Criminal background check up to 10 years



LEASE TERMS

- 1 year lease

- No grilling within 20' of the house, the back shed, or the adjacent building

- Air conditioner does not work, but we will work with you if you buy a window unit to properly install it.