Amenities

parking recently renovated microwave refrigerator

MOVE IN SPECIAL: Get 1/2 off your first 2 months rent with a 14 month lease. Totally remodeled, spacious 2 Bedroom. New kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space. New flooring throughout, bathroom and all fixtures. Awesome view of Oakley through every window. Located close to everything..shopping, restaurants, entertainment, highway.