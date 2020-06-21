All apartments in Cincinnati
428 Chestnut - 4
428 Chestnut - 4

428 Chestnut Street · (513) 500-3764
Location

428 Chestnut Street, Cincinnati, OH 45203
West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available immediately
Fantastic one bedroom apartment in downtown near Washington Park and OTR

Located on a quiet tree lined residential Neighborhood (Betts Longworth Historical District)
Walk to Washington Park, Fountain Square. OTR
less than two minutes to I75, I71

This one Bedroom apartment has:

Over 900sf convenient living space
• Exposed brick wall
• Brazilian Cherry floors
• Equipped kitchen
• Washer & dryer in the basement
• Central air conditioning
• Cable hook up
• Decorative fireplace with built in bookshelves
. updated bathroom

Full of Charm

$1050 a month Rent and $1050 Security Deposit

We pay water, hot water, garbage collection'
You pay gas and electricity.
Pets negotiable with pet deposit and monthly pet rent

Please text 513 500 3764 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 Chestnut - 4 have any available units?
428 Chestnut - 4 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 428 Chestnut - 4 have?
Some of 428 Chestnut - 4's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 Chestnut - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
428 Chestnut - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 Chestnut - 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 428 Chestnut - 4 is pet friendly.
Does 428 Chestnut - 4 offer parking?
No, 428 Chestnut - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 428 Chestnut - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 428 Chestnut - 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 Chestnut - 4 have a pool?
No, 428 Chestnut - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 428 Chestnut - 4 have accessible units?
No, 428 Chestnut - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 428 Chestnut - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 428 Chestnut - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
