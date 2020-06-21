428 Chestnut - 4

Amenities

Available immediately

Fantastic one bedroom apartment in downtown near Washington Park and OTR



Located on a quiet tree lined residential Neighborhood (Betts Longworth Historical District)

Walk to Washington Park, Fountain Square. OTR

less than two minutes to I75, I71



This one Bedroom apartment has:



Over 900sf convenient living space

• Exposed brick wall

• Brazilian Cherry floors

• Equipped kitchen

• Washer & dryer in the basement

• Central air conditioning

• Cable hook up

• Decorative fireplace with built in bookshelves

. updated bathroom



Full of Charm



$1050 a month Rent and $1050 Security Deposit



We pay water, hot water, garbage collection'

You pay gas and electricity.

Pets negotiable with pet deposit and monthly pet rent



Please text 513 500 3764 to schedule a showing.