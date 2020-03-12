220 West 14th St.

Amenities

We offer luxury rentals that nobody else offers. Guaranteed. Brand new to the market in the Eastwood Glen Condominium Community in Canton. This spacious condominium features a fully applianced kitchen, gas log fireplace, sliding door leading to deck with huge backyard, fully finished basement with plenty of storage including washer and dryer and an attached spacious garage with a quiet fast lift model garage opener. Smart wifi digital thermostat by Lux, hard-wired multimode, multicolor and multifunction under and over cabinet puck lighting with remote controls, granite in kitchen and baths with undermount sinks, brush nickel lighting and faucet fixtures throughout, whirlpool tub with rainfall shower head and shower wand, water softener, 2 inch blinds, smart core flooring in entire first floor and upstairs bath, fan lights, snow/landscaping included and so much more! Now Available! $1,195.00 / mo. This unit will go fast! Perfect for a easy going family or single professional.