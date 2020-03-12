All apartments in Cincinnati
220 West 14th St.
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

220 West 14th St.

220 West Fourteenth Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

220 West Fourteenth Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Over-The Rhine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Doing Everything But The Packing

This spacious condominium features a fully applianced kitchen, gas log fireplace, sliding door leading to deck with huge backyard, fully finished basement with plenty of storage including washer and dryer and an attached spacious garage with a quiet fast lift model garage opener. Smart wifi digital thermostat by Lux, hard-wired multimode, multicolor and multifunction under and over cabinet puck lighting with remote controls, granite in kitchen and baths with undermount sinks, brush nickel lighting and faucet fixtures throughout, whirlpool tub with rainfall shower head and shower wand, water softener, 2 inch blinds, smart core flooring in entire first floor and upstairs bath, fan lights, snow/landscaping included and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 West 14th St. have any available units?
220 West 14th St. has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 West 14th St. have?
Some of 220 West 14th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 West 14th St. currently offering any rent specials?
220 West 14th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 West 14th St. pet-friendly?
No, 220 West 14th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cincinnati.
Does 220 West 14th St. offer parking?
Yes, 220 West 14th St. does offer parking.
Does 220 West 14th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 West 14th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 West 14th St. have a pool?
Yes, 220 West 14th St. has a pool.
Does 220 West 14th St. have accessible units?
No, 220 West 14th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 220 West 14th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 West 14th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
