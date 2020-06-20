2142 Hatmaker St.

Amenities
Overflowing with Character - Beautiful 3-story home near the Incline District. This huge house has all the original woodwork, exposed brick, and great hard wood floors. The home is overflowing with character! A rare to find, private fenced in side yard with large detached barn/garage and rear parking spot. All brand new windows and HVAC system. You don't want to miss out on this really amazing home!
Please complete the pre-qualifying questionnaire link below first, before a showing can be scheduled.
https://tinyurl.com/Pre-qualifying-Questions
Contact Jenna
Call 937-702-9044 x106
We require a non-refundable $35 application fee PER adult. $1,695 rent, $1,695 deposit, NO EVICTIONS and NO EVICTION COMPLAINTS in the past 5 years.
NO SECTION 8.
Required minimum monthly income of $5,085 before taxes.
Renters insurance or liability insurance required.
Good credit is a MUST including no collections or charge offs.
Ability to provide 5 years of work history and 5 years of rental history.
$250 pet deposit per pet and $25 pet rent, per pet.
If you would like to view other properties we have available, please visit www.goldcoastrealtyco.com
(RLNE5816026)