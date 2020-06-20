All apartments in Cincinnati
2142 Hatmaker St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2142 Hatmaker St

2142 Hatmaker Street · (513) 266-7612 ext. 106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2142 Hatmaker Street, Cincinnati, OH 45204
Lower Price Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2142 Hatmaker St · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2512 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Overflowing with Character - Beautiful 3-story home near the Incline District. This huge house has all the original woodwork, exposed brick, and great hard wood floors. The home is overflowing with character! A rare to find, private fenced in side yard with large detached barn/garage and rear parking spot. All brand new windows and HVAC system. You don't want to miss out on this really amazing home!

Please complete the pre-qualifying questionnaire link below first, before a showing can be scheduled.

https://tinyurl.com/Pre-qualifying-Questions

Contact Jenna
Call 937-702-9044 x106

We require a non-refundable $35 application fee PER adult. $1,695 rent, $1,695 deposit, NO EVICTIONS and NO EVICTION COMPLAINTS in the past 5 years.

NO SECTION 8.

Required minimum monthly income of $5,085 before taxes.

Renters insurance or liability insurance required.

Good credit is a MUST including no collections or charge offs.

Ability to provide 5 years of work history and 5 years of rental history.

$250 pet deposit per pet and $25 pet rent, per pet.

If you would like to view other properties we have available, please visit www.goldcoastrealtyco.com

(RLNE5816026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2142 Hatmaker St have any available units?
2142 Hatmaker St has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 2142 Hatmaker St have?
Some of 2142 Hatmaker St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2142 Hatmaker St currently offering any rent specials?
2142 Hatmaker St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2142 Hatmaker St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2142 Hatmaker St is pet friendly.
Does 2142 Hatmaker St offer parking?
Yes, 2142 Hatmaker St does offer parking.
Does 2142 Hatmaker St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2142 Hatmaker St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2142 Hatmaker St have a pool?
No, 2142 Hatmaker St does not have a pool.
Does 2142 Hatmaker St have accessible units?
No, 2142 Hatmaker St does not have accessible units.
Does 2142 Hatmaker St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2142 Hatmaker St does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nearby Neighborhoods

Apartments Near Colleges

