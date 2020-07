Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center gym pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving trash valet garage parking

Home is where your heart is—prepare to fall in love with The Commons at Canal Winchester. This picturesque apartment community with easy access to downtown Columbus offers a variety of great amenities. Enjoy our shimmering swimming pool and sundeck, sensational on-site management and maintenance teams, and complimentary package receiving. We offer newly renovated apartment homes complete with walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and more. Your options are endless with nine wonderful floor plans to choose from.



Exciting opportunities don’t stop at home. Your new community has many places to visit and people to meet. Take a walk through Canal Winchester’s historic downtown and browse through an amazing selection of shops and fine dining. Visit Easton Mall, pick up a round at Turnberry Golf Course, and indulge in Pickerington Ponds Metro Park or Three Creeks Metro Park. Looking for fun in the city? Hop on I-70, only two blocks from home!



Ready to call The Commons at Canal Winches