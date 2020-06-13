Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

123 Apartments for rent in Beachwood, OH with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
49 Units Available
Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,310
1080 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1581 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
2022 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a landscaped, gated community. Interiors feature spacious closets, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, while the community features a zero-entry pool, a fire pit and a heated garage.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
35 Units Available
Easthaven at the Village
26900 Amhearst Cir, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,440
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,655
1600 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Close to I-271. Community includes a tennis court, sauna, pool, and children's playground. Dogs and cats allowed.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
25211 Wimbledon Rd
25211 Wimbledon Road, Beachwood, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2532 sqft
Beachwood home located on sought after street across from the park & close to everything! This spacious contemporary home is sleek, stylish & has been extensively updated.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
23660 Cedar Rd
23660 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2056 sqft
Move right in to this beautifully updated colonial situated close to everything you need in Beachwood! This charming home is currently available for sale or for rent, and features a spectacular kitchen, spacious bedrooms, and a serene backyard.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
23106 Greenlawn Ave
23106 Greenlawn Avenue, Beachwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2147 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 23106 Greenlawn Ave in Beachwood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
24006 Cedar Rd
24006 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1560 sqft
Welcome to this charming 2 story cape cod home in Beachwood. 2 bedroom down and 2 bedrooms up with 2 full baths. Move right in. Freshly painted throughout. Some hardwood floors. Open and flowing floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Beachwood
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woodmere
2 Units Available
Beechmont Towers Apartments
27621 Chagrin Blvd, Woodmere, OH
Studio
$595
316 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
738 sqft
Welcome to Beechmont Towers, part of the Orange Village school district , located in Woodmere, OH! For more information, please visit our property website at beechmonttowersapt.com to see more property photos and to fill out an online application.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mercer
7 Units Available
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-271 and I-480 near Shaker Heights amenities, including golf course and John Carroll University. An eclectic community with open floor plans. On-site clubhouse, covered parking, and fitness center. Close to bus lines.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mercer
6 Units Available
Fairway-Marchmont Terrace
3310 Warrensville Center Road, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1114 sqft
Situated at 3310 & 3270 Warrensville Center Rd., this beautiful complex offers one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a full appliance package, onsite laundry facilities, short-term lease options and more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
University Heights
22 Units Available
Huntington Green
2200 Milton Rd, University Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$945
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
846 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,173
1065 sqft
Located in University Heights near Legacy Village and Beachwood Place. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and tiled kitchens and baths. Close to several colleges and universities. Community with gym and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mercer
2 Units Available
North Park Terrace
20550 University Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
Welcome to North Park Terrace Apartments, located next to John Carroll University in University Heights! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit nparkapt.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
Executive Club
3434 E Brainard Rd, Woodmere, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Executive Club! We are 72 garden style apartments right across from Eton Village and part of the Orange Village school district! Please visit our website, executiveclubapt.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1927 Brainard Rd
1927 Brainard Road, Lyndhurst, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1614 sqft
Spacious Century Home Ready To Move Right Into!! All The Appliances Are Included With The Rental!! Two Car Attached Garage!! Fireplace In The Living Room!! Small Basement Area With Washer And Dryer!! Huge Deck On The Side To Enjoy The Almost Acre

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
4461 Silsby Rd
4461 Silsby Road, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1584 sqft
Welcome to our charming home on beautiful tree-lined Silsby Rd. We offer an airy kitchen with a breakfast nook and fresh modern appliances. A proper dining room and spacious living room with elegant hardwood floors.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
28199 Harvard Rd
28199 Harvard Road, Orange, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1886 sqft
Beautiful rental opportunity just minutes from Pinecrest in Orange Village.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
4209 Bushnell Rd
4209 Bushnell Road, University Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1651 sqft
4209 Bushnell, University Heights - Beautiful 3 bed 1.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mercer
1 Unit Available
20438 Almar Dr.
20438 Almar Drive, Shaker Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Rent or Rent to Own w/ Low Downpayment - Property Id: 295209 Beautifully updated single-family home near Van Aken and minuets from downtown Shaker Heights; boasting a large front porch overlooking a quiet street with large trees and elegant

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2043 South Green Road
2043 South Green Road, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1600 sqft
2043 South Green Road Available 06/15/20 Centrally Located, RENOVATED & GORGEOUS. Blocks from Notre Dame University. - Huge, renovated, gorgeous three + bedroom, 1.5 bath home with a nice front porch.
Results within 5 miles of Beachwood
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
Mayfield Heights
8 Units Available
Pepperwood Townhomes & Gardens
1432 Golden Gate Blvd, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$875
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1000 sqft
Units feature exposed brick walls, newly updated suites and walkout patios. There's also a picnic area, garage parking, party room and heated pool. The Eastgate Shopping Center and Hillcrest Hospital are nearby.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Solon Club Apartments
26463 Solon Rd, Oakwood, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
700 sqft
Homes feature update appliances and plush carpeting. Community highlights include a picnic area, theater room, and fitness center. Close to Hawthorne Valley Country Club. Minutes from I-271 and I-480.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Cleveland
44 Units Available
Crystal Tower
16000 Terrace Rd, East Cleveland, OH
Studio
$525
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$585
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
1354 sqft
Welcome to Crystal Tower Apartment Homes on Cleveland's East Side! Crystal Tower is the perfect location near University Circle, CWRU, Cleveland Clinic, Nela Park, and the east side business districts.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Euclid - Green
16 Units Available
Grandview Pointe
1939 Green Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$680
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
870 sqft
Grandview Pointe in Cleveland, Ohio has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
Mayfield Heights
35 Units Available
Arbor Court
6500 Maplewood Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$849
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1125 sqft
Shady comfort in a friendly community. Situated in charming Mayfield Heights, Arbor Court offers the ideal combination of comfort, convenience and affordability.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Coventry Village
1 Unit Available
St. Regis
2765 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
809 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
St. Regis is located at the intersection of Euclid Heights Blvd and Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights. It is within walking distance to restaurants and shopping in the Coventry area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Beachwood, OH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Beachwood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

