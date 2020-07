Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace oven stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub internet access sauna tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room package receiving

**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED. VISIT OUR WESBITE OR CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Discover Beachwood's best gated apartment community. Unwind in a uniquely personal space designed to deliver the utmost in comfort. Our well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences are nested in a peaceful, lushly landscaped setting. And just beyond the entry gates lies the prestigious neighborhood of Beachwood known for its acclaimed schools, world-class shopping, unique dining, and proximity to major highways for easy commuting. We think you're going to love living at Easthaven at the Village. Visit or website to tour your way or give us a call!