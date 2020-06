Amenities

Great 4 bedroom colonial to rent in wonderful area. Kitchen has old world charm with modern conveniences- Quaint eating area nook- Plus large formal dining room. First floor den and large living room with great picture window. Second floor master with remodeled bath and walk in closet. three other bedrooms are spacious too- finished rec area- 2 car garage- fenced in backyard. Tenant pays all utlites plus $180 a month for exterior yard and maintenance. No pets, smokers or Section 8- One year lease min.