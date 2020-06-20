All apartments in Akron
1617 Osage Avenue

Location

1617 Osage Avenue, Akron, OH 44305
Goodyear Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1176 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Goodyear Heights Home. Nice and quiet 3 bed 1 bath Cape Cod style home with kitchen appliances. Basement adds extra space. This is a warm and cozy home on a great street. WE DO NOT PUT OUR HOMES ON CRAIGSLIST!

Please apply at www.dalrentals.com after visiting the property first.

If you are applying for a house owned or managed by DAL Capital PM, we only show house via Rently.com. We only take applications, sign leases and accept payments via our portal on www.dalrentals.com. We do not use paper applications, leases or accept wire transfers or cash, NOR DO WE USE WEBSITES OFFERING DIFFERENT TERMS.

Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $925, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 Osage Avenue have any available units?
1617 Osage Avenue has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1617 Osage Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1617 Osage Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 Osage Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1617 Osage Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Akron.
Does 1617 Osage Avenue offer parking?
No, 1617 Osage Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1617 Osage Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 Osage Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 Osage Avenue have a pool?
No, 1617 Osage Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1617 Osage Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1617 Osage Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 Osage Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 Osage Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1617 Osage Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1617 Osage Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
