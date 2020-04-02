1491 Chippewa Avenue - E.

Amenities

recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This is a spacious 2 bed 1 bath upstairs unit with lots of natural light. It comes with stove and fridge for tenant use, a large living area, and the bathroom has been updated with new fixtures.



Monthly rent is $595 and tenants pay electric. Owner pays gas, water, sewer and trash. A security deposit of $595 will be required.

There is off or on street parking available for tenant use.



This is a no smoking lease.

No Section 8

Pets considered on a case by case basis with an additional deposit if approved.



This property is professionally managed by Southern Sky Realty. We run credit, criminal and eviction check on all applicants aged 18 years and older and charge a non refundable $40 per person fee to do so. We do not approve evictions in the past 5 years.