All apartments in Akron
Find more places like
1491 Chippewa Avenue - E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Akron, OH
/
1491 Chippewa Avenue - E
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:17 PM

1491 Chippewa Avenue - E

1491 Chippewa Ave · (234) 231-0691
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Akron
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1491 Chippewa Ave, Akron, OH 44305
Goodyear Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a spacious 2 bed 1 bath upstairs unit with lots of natural light. It comes with stove and fridge for tenant use, a large living area, and the bathroom has been updated with new fixtures.

Monthly rent is $595 and tenants pay electric. Owner pays gas, water, sewer and trash. A security deposit of $595 will be required.
There is off or on street parking available for tenant use.

This is a no smoking lease.
No Section 8
Pets considered on a case by case basis with an additional deposit if approved.

This property is professionally managed by Southern Sky Realty. We run credit, criminal and eviction check on all applicants aged 18 years and older and charge a non refundable $40 per person fee to do so. We do not approve evictions in the past 5 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1491 Chippewa Avenue - E have any available units?
1491 Chippewa Avenue - E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Akron, OH.
Is 1491 Chippewa Avenue - E currently offering any rent specials?
1491 Chippewa Avenue - E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1491 Chippewa Avenue - E pet-friendly?
No, 1491 Chippewa Avenue - E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Akron.
Does 1491 Chippewa Avenue - E offer parking?
No, 1491 Chippewa Avenue - E does not offer parking.
Does 1491 Chippewa Avenue - E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1491 Chippewa Avenue - E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1491 Chippewa Avenue - E have a pool?
No, 1491 Chippewa Avenue - E does not have a pool.
Does 1491 Chippewa Avenue - E have accessible units?
No, 1491 Chippewa Avenue - E does not have accessible units.
Does 1491 Chippewa Avenue - E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1491 Chippewa Avenue - E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1491 Chippewa Avenue - E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1491 Chippewa Avenue - E does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Redwood Akron
1738 Northampton Rd
Akron, OH 44313
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct
Akron, OH 44313
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue
Akron, OH 44310
Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill
Akron, OH 44304
Newport Landing
234 Mallard Point Dr
Akron, OH 44319

Similar Pages

Akron 1 BedroomsAkron 2 BedroomsAkron 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAkron Apartments with BalconyAkron Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OHEuclid, OHStreetsboro, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Merriman ValleyUniversity Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Akron Main CampusKent State University at KentCase Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State UniversityThe College of Wooster