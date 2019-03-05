1163 Packard Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage internet access

3 Bedrooms & 1 Bathroom House For Rent - Just Move In. This home was just painted and is ready to go. There is a two car detached garage and is all one floor living (no Basement). This 3 bedroom and one bathroom home also has an eat-in kitchen.



This is a No Smoking unit. No basement. No Pets. Tenant pays electric, gas, water/sewer/trash and cable/phone/internet. All residents that are 18 years old or older are required to fill out an application and are subject to a credit and background check, fee is $37 per person. Security Deposit is equal to one month of rent. Please note: All showings are during daytime hours only 9:00 to 5:30. No Sunday showings.



No Pets Allowed



