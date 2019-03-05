All apartments in Akron
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1163 Packard Dr

1163 Packard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1163 Packard Drive, Akron, OH 44320
West Akron

Amenities

garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
3 Bedrooms & 1 Bathroom House For Rent - Just Move In. This home was just painted and is ready to go. There is a two car detached garage and is all one floor living (no Basement). This 3 bedroom and one bathroom home also has an eat-in kitchen.

This is a No Smoking unit. No basement. No Pets. Tenant pays electric, gas, water/sewer/trash and cable/phone/internet. All residents that are 18 years old or older are required to fill out an application and are subject to a credit and background check, fee is $37 per person. Security Deposit is equal to one month of rent. Please note: All showings are during daytime hours only 9:00 to 5:30. No Sunday showings.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5724453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1163 Packard Dr have any available units?
1163 Packard Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Akron, OH.
Is 1163 Packard Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1163 Packard Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1163 Packard Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1163 Packard Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Akron.
Does 1163 Packard Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1163 Packard Dr does offer parking.
Does 1163 Packard Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1163 Packard Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1163 Packard Dr have a pool?
No, 1163 Packard Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1163 Packard Dr have accessible units?
No, 1163 Packard Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1163 Packard Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1163 Packard Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1163 Packard Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1163 Packard Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
