Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:07 AM

4 Apartments For Rent Near Alverno College

Last updated July 15 at 12:04 PM
14 Units Available
Ravinia
4280 S Ravinia Dr, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,205
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1104 sqft
Ravinia is a comfortable community offering amenities like air conditioning, dishwashers, ovens, ranges, refrigerators, in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. The community features pet-friendly amenities and a pool.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Wedgewood
7420 W Crawford Ave
7420 West Crawford Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1150 sqft
Executive Furnished 3 Bedroom in Milwaukee - Property Id: 308311 Experience Milwaukee corporate housing on your next temporary stay in this beautiful, spacious, furnished twin home in a quiet, yet conveniently located, neighborhood.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
McGeoch Meadows
2268 S 57th St
2268 South 57th Street, West Allis, WI
3 Bedrooms
$945
792 sqft
COMING SOON! Cozy West Allis 3 Bdrm Single Family home - This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View July 10th, 2020! APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE - Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will be Processed in The Order

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Heights
2466 s 66th st #3
2466 South 66th Street, West Allis, WI
1 Bedroom
$725
700 sqft
2466 S 66TH ST, - Property Id: 318347 Nice location, good size one bedroom apartment. one year lease, water and sewer are inclule in the rent Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

