New Mexico Off-Campus Apartments For Rent
Find your perfect off-campus apartment by choosing your school below
We’re adding new off-campus housing everyday!
Featured
Sedona Ridge
Starting at $658
Updated 1 hr ago
3400 Wyoming Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$658
2 Bedrooms
$782
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Featured
Ottavo
Starting at $1,120
Updated 1 hr ago
6350 Eubank Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,120
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
Featured
Olympus Solaire
Starting at $891
Updated 1 hr ago
3550 Old Airport Rd NW
Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$891
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
Featured
Sombra Del Oso Apartment Homes
Starting at $815
Updated 1 hr ago
6000 Montano Plaza Dr NW
Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$815
2 Bedrooms
$921