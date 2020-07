Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse elevator 24hr gym green community pool e-payments bbq/grill lobby media room package receiving parking 24hr maintenance courtyard guest suite hot tub internet access online portal playground tennis court

Perfectly located in the picturesque and welcoming waterfront community of SwampscottThe highly anticipated Vinnin Square features one, two and three-bedroom luxury Swampscott apartments. Cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff contributes to a higher standard of living. Convenient shopping, award-winning schools, local museums and parks are all close at hand. Vinnin Square is a NGBS Green Certified level Silver community, and is constructed in harmony with the rigorous guidelines of the National Green Building Standard.