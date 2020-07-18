1824 Hanover Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This is a nice large one room studio with open kitchen and full bath. Apartment entrance is from the back yard via enclosed porch/mudroom. Apartment has nice wood floors. Closet divider stays. The other pieces of furniture may stay, but if tenant doesn't want them, they can be removed. Parking in the driveway will be assigned by landlord. This apartment is only 1/4 of a mile from downtown shops and restaurants. Landlord provides basic heat and tenant has control of baseboard electric heating if they need to supplement more heating for which tenant would pay. Landlord also provides cold and hot water. Sorry no pets and no smoking.