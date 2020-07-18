All apartments in Yorktown Heights
1824 Hanover Street

Location

1824 Hanover Street, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This is a nice large one room studio with open kitchen and full bath. Apartment entrance is from the back yard via enclosed porch/mudroom. Apartment has nice wood floors. Closet divider stays. The other pieces of furniture may stay, but if tenant doesn't want them, they can be removed. Parking in the driveway will be assigned by landlord. This apartment is only 1/4 of a mile from downtown shops and restaurants. Landlord provides basic heat and tenant has control of baseboard electric heating if they need to supplement more heating for which tenant would pay. Landlord also provides cold and hot water. Sorry no pets and no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 Hanover Street have any available units?
1824 Hanover Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorktown Heights, NY.
What amenities does 1824 Hanover Street have?
Some of 1824 Hanover Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1824 Hanover Street currently offering any rent specials?
1824 Hanover Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 Hanover Street pet-friendly?
No, 1824 Hanover Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorktown Heights.
Does 1824 Hanover Street offer parking?
Yes, 1824 Hanover Street offers parking.
Does 1824 Hanover Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1824 Hanover Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 Hanover Street have a pool?
No, 1824 Hanover Street does not have a pool.
Does 1824 Hanover Street have accessible units?
No, 1824 Hanover Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 Hanover Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1824 Hanover Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1824 Hanover Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1824 Hanover Street does not have units with air conditioning.
