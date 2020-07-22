Apartment List
/
NJ
/
tenafly
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:22 PM

161 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Tenafly, NJ

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Tenafly should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Tenafly
Stonegarth Apartments
30 Engle Street, Tenafly, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,195
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
StoneGarth Apartments are located in the picturesque town of Tenafly, New Jersey offers spacious, upscale one and two bedroom apartments.
Results within 5 miles of Tenafly
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
12 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
16 Units Available
Englewood South
Vivian
75 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,370
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,802
1085 sqft
Vivian
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
23 Units Available
Coytesville
The Point at Fort Lee
900 Crest Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,881
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,463
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,777
1311 sqft
Spacious floor plans with easy access to Garden State Plaza Mall and historic Fort Lee. Community amenities include heated pool, basketball court, and yoga and zumba classes.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
15 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,871
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
6 Units Available
Leonia
Lakeview
96E Lakeview Ave, Leonia, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,703
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
660 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
38 Units Available
East Hill
The Brownstones at Englewood South
73 Brownstone Way, Englewood, NJ
Studio
$1,918
809 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,033
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,512
1362 sqft
Well-equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments featuring balconies, granite, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Access the highway on nearby I-95 or practice your swing at Overpeck Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Westwood
Coventry Square
20 Charles St, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,835
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,316
915 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Village on the Green
229 Collignon Way, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,049
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1100 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
$
23 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,945
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,859
1166 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
24 Units Available
Englewood South
Sheffield at Englewood South
100 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,086
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1256 sqft
Sheffield at Englewood South
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,355
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1204 sqft
Homes with oversized windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood flooring, and 9-inch ceilings. Residents have access to a heated pool, a fitness center, and a well-equipped business center, among other amenities. Close to NY Waterway.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
57 Units Available
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
$1,945
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,720
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,685
1200 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
$
15 Units Available
Downtown Englewood
One William
1 William Street, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,296
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,768
1177 sqft
One William is Englewood’s premier apartment community. It's landscaped terraces, lounges, and fire-pits. It's a pool, BBQ's and an on-site coffee bar. It's a fitness center, yoga room, billiards, and a bar.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
13 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,721
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,251
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,931
944 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
9 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,182
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,833
1112 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
129 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,750
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1152 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
12 Units Available
Bergenfield
Avalon Teaneck
1775 Windsor Road, Bergenfield, NJ
Studio
$1,755
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,290
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1221 sqft
Avalon Teaneck is now leasing studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes convenient to New Jersey Transit.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
$
16 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,915
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1098 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:05 PM
175 Units Available
The Current on River
18 East Camden Street, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1075 sqft
BRAND NEW luxury apartments in the heart of Hackensack, NJ. Opening early spring 2020. The Current on River is an exciting new luxury apartment complex by Hekemian Co., Inc.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
21 Units Available
Westwood
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,366
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1164 sqft
Highlands at Westwood. Newly renovated one, two bedroom and two bedroom with den luxury apartment homes, The Highlands at Westwood is a picturesque apartment community.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
97 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,692
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,135
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
1097 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
5 Units Available
River Edge
New Bridge Crossing
230 Kinderkamack Road, River Edge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,440
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
982 sqft
Exciting News! New Bridge Crossing is now scheduling appointments for pre-leasing tours and applications.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
2 Units Available
River Edge
Royal Court
72 Reservoir Ave, River Edge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,660
825 sqft
Great Location, Peaceful Setting! Royal Court Apartments is in a great location near shopping and supermarkets. The apartments at Royal Court feature an array of modern amenities and many extras for your convenience.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Tenafly, NJ

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Tenafly should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Tenafly may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Tenafly. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

