Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:16 AM

55 Sherwood ave, #1E

55 Sherwood Ave · (917) 687-8476
Location

55 Sherwood Ave, Yonkers, NY 10704
Southeast Yonkers

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1E · Avail. now

$2,200

Studio · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to the Brand New 2BR/1Bath Apts at 53 Sherwood Ave in Yonkers. Coming home from the close highways or Metro North Station you can relax in a Brand New Home. New Appliances, wired Ethernet throughout the apt, new windows, and fixtures assure a carefree apt. All apts are 2BR/1bath with Quartz Counters, Stainless Steel Stove/Fridge/Microwaves, and Wired Ethernet throughout the apt. New Wiring and Plumbing so you will have an easy living experience. Quick access to the Mount Vernon West MetroNorth stop, Empire Casino, Cross County Mall, and easy access to Major Deegan and Bronx River Parkway. Approval is fast and you can lock in your apt now. **One month Broker Fee applies to this apartment* Contact me directly to answer any questions. Video Walk-Through available via text. We are fully remote to easily handle out of town moves and facilitate local social distancing requirements. Stay Safe:) Walker Whiteside (917) 687-8476

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Sherwood ave, #1E have any available units?
55 Sherwood ave, #1E has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55 Sherwood ave, #1E have?
Some of 55 Sherwood ave, #1E's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Sherwood ave, #1E currently offering any rent specials?
55 Sherwood ave, #1E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Sherwood ave, #1E pet-friendly?
No, 55 Sherwood ave, #1E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yonkers.
Does 55 Sherwood ave, #1E offer parking?
No, 55 Sherwood ave, #1E does not offer parking.
Does 55 Sherwood ave, #1E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Sherwood ave, #1E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Sherwood ave, #1E have a pool?
No, 55 Sherwood ave, #1E does not have a pool.
Does 55 Sherwood ave, #1E have accessible units?
No, 55 Sherwood ave, #1E does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Sherwood ave, #1E have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Sherwood ave, #1E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Sherwood ave, #1E have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Sherwood ave, #1E does not have units with air conditioning.
